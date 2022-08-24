MSC Seascape Completes Sea Trials En Route to December Launch

The MSC Seascape has completed successful sea trials as it enters the final phase of preparation for its maiden Caribbean season in four months, according to a press release.

The Seascape was tested during a multi-day trial between August 17 and 20 and will be delivered to the company in late November, in time for its December 2022 year-round sailing from Miami to the Caribbean, according to MSC Cruises.

“Seeing our new U.S. flagship achieve another major milestone on the way to delivery is incredibly exciting for all of us here at MSC Cruises. Guests love our ongoing commitment to bringing the newest and most advanced ships to the U.S. because it gives them access to the very best cruising has to offer,” commented Rubén A. Rodríguez, president, MSC Cruises USA.

On December 7, 2022, the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York will host the naming ceremony for the Seascape, the second MSC Cruises ship to debut this year. Prior to the ceremony, the ship will be open to guests during its delivery trip across the Atlantic, departing from Rome on November 19, and calling on Spain, Portugal and Bermuda before arriving in New York City on December 5.

“MSC Seascape takes everything that’s fantastic about our Seaside-class ships and makes it even better, and sending her to gorgeous destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve creates an unbeatable vacation experience—on land and at sea,” added Rodriguez.

The Seascape, which will feature 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise, as well as 11 dining venues and 19 bars and lounges, will offer two different seven-night itineraries: Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.