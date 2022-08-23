Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Windstar Cruises Adds Arabia to 2023-2024 Sailing Schedule

Star Legend

Windstar Cruises has announced new cruises to the Red Sea and Persian Gulf, marking a first for the small-ship brand. 

“With impressive UNESCO sights, beautiful beaches and wildlife, top-rated golf courses, amazing snorkeling and diving, and of course, great shopping, Windstar is excited to introduce our guests to the Red Sea and Persian Gulf with new itineraries in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar,” explained Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog.

Cruises begin November, 2023, on the all-suite, 312-guest Star Legend.

The 18-day Wonders of Arabia sails from Athens to Dubai, transiting the Suez Canal and spending five days in Egypt and Jordan, including an overnight in Luxor to take in the majestic Karnak and Luxor temples, followed by two days in Oman.

The 10-day Sparkling Sands & Cities of the Persian Gulf will sail on 11 dates from Dubai to Muscat, Oman (and the reverse). Highlights are overnights in Doha and Abu Dhabi; a late night in Ras Al-Khaimah; stops in quieter cities like Fujairah or Khasab; as well as time on Sir Bani Yas, an island known for its pristine nature and wildlife conservation.

The 9-day Arabian Nights & Egyptian Days will sail on two dates (one in each direction) from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Aqaba, Jordan – and the reverse. Highlights include an overnight in Sharm el-Sheikh and in Safaga with the opportunity to visit Luxor, and the chance to soak in the turquoise waters of the resort ports of Ain Sokhna and Hurghada.

There is only one Red Sea Revelries via the Suez Canal, a 12-day voyage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Athens. Highlights include an overnight in Luxor; a later night in Ain Sokhna, Egypt; a transit through the Suez Canal; and a day in Heraklion, Crete.

