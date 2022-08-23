Antigua Cruise Port To Host School Supply Distribution Event

Antigua Cruise Port, in collaboration with the Tenants at Heritage Quay, is hosting a back-to-school supply distribution fair to end its Summer Program of community event, according to a press release.

On a first-come, first-served basis, the port team will provide students with free school supplies like pens, pencils, and notepads courtesy of Global Ports Holding Plc, according to a statement by the port.

On the day of the fair, Ama Bella, a Heritage Quay tenant that sells backpacks, pencil cases, and other school supplies, will give students a 10% storewide discount and a gift with purchase, and Romel's Barber Shop, another establishment at Heritage Quay, will offer students a 5% discount on haircuts. The event will also include games, music, and other activities for children.

“At Antigua Cruise Port our commitment to supporting our community is a year-round effort. Giving back to our youth is one of the main pillars of our corporate philanthropy mandate and the back-to-school season is a critical time in a student’s life. We believe that something that may seem small, like having new school supplies, can have a big impact in helping them to prepare for success in school, which will lead to a successful career,” commented Orinzel Jacobs-Henry, facility manager, Antigua Cruise Port.

“This is an exciting time for a cruise ship destination like Antigua, under the management of GPH. They are striving to create a modern and unique port for the cruise traveler that wants a different experience, unlike any other island. Being in business since 1988, I am looking forward to better times in the near future,” said Vijay Tewani, manager, Ama Bella