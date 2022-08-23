Carnival Publishes Luminosa’s First Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line just published the first itineraries of the Carnival Luminosa. Currently in service for Costa Cruises in Europe, the vessel will join the fleet of the U.S.-based operator this November.

After a winter schedule in Australia, the 2009-built ship is set to cross the Pacific Ocean ahead of its first stateside deployment in Alaska.

According to Carnival’s website, the Luminosa is debuting on November 6, 2022. On that day, the ship embarks on a seven-night cruise departing from its new Australian homeport in Brisbane.

Sailing to the Great Barrier Reef, the itinerary includes visits to Airlie Beach, Cairns and Port Douglas. Before returning to Brisbane, the vessel also sails by Willis Island, where guests can enjoy scenic cruising.

Continuing its inaugural season in Australia, the Luminosa is offering additional weeklong cruises to the region, in addition to eight- to 11-night itineraries to New Zealand and the South Pacific. Among the visited destinations are Wellington, Port Chalmers, Mystery Island and Noumea.

The schedule also includes three- and four-night getaway cruises that feature stops in Airlie Beach, in addition to sea days.

On April 13, 2023, the Carnival Luminosa starts a transpacific cruise to Seattle. Also departing from Brisbane, the 22-night voyage sails to five destinations, including Papeete, in Tahiti; Suva, in Fiji; and Honolulu, in Hawaii.

Once in the U.S., the ship kicks off its inaugural season in Alaska and Canada, with a series of seven-night voyages.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the itineraries will be operated through October and feature some of the region’s most popular destinations, such as Juneau, Skagway, Victoria, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and more.

All of the departures also feature scenic cruising in the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Bringing Carnival to the Far East, the Luminosa concludes its first Alaska season with a special 30-night sailing to Brisbane.

Visiting five ports in Japan and additional destinations in the United States, the Philippines and Indonesia, the cruise departs Seattle on September 14, 2023.

Between October 2023 and April 2024, the vessel is set to offer a second season in Australia, with varied itineraries sailing from Brisbane.