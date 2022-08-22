Royal Caribbean International Welcomes All Guests with New Protocols

As COVID-19-related guidance eases around the world, Royal Caribbean International has announced new protocols to more closely align with the broader travel industry. Starting Sept. 5, the cruise line will welcome all guests – unvaccinated and vaccinated – to sail

The new guidelines are:

Unvaccinated guests can cruise with negative results from any commercially available test, including self-tests

No testing is required for vaccinated guests sailing on cruises that are nine nights or less.

For all sailings, guests 5 years old and younger have no vaccine or testing requirements.

On sailings of 10-plus nights, guests – vaccinated or unvaccinated – must provide a negative test within three days of their sailing date.

Due to local regulations, sailings to or from Australia, Bermuda, Canada or Singapore still require guests to be vaccinated, the company said.