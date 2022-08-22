Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Royal Caribbean International Welcomes All Guests with New Protocols

Odyssey of the Seas

As COVID-19-related guidance eases around the world, Royal Caribbean International has announced new protocols to more closely align with the broader travel industry. Starting Sept. 5, the cruise line will welcome all guests – unvaccinated and vaccinated – to sail

The new guidelines are:

  •  Unvaccinated guests can cruise with negative results from any commercially available test, including self-tests
  •  No testing is required for vaccinated guests sailing on cruises that are nine nights or less.
  • For all sailings, guests 5 years old and younger have no vaccine or testing requirements.
  • On sailings of 10-plus nights, guests – vaccinated or unvaccinated – must provide a negative test within three days of their sailing date.

Due to local regulations, sailings to or from Australia, Bermuda, Canada or Singapore still require guests to be vaccinated, the company said. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Intellian

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

DeWave

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index