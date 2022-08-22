Matias Lira Joins Crystal Cruises as Senior VP

Jack Anderson, President of Crystal Cruises, has announced the appointment of Matias Lira as Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Guest Services, based in Miami.

“Matias Lira is a luxury cruise industry leader with expertise in developing relationships in global sales channels including trade, charters, and meeting and incentive groups,” Anderson explained. “He appreciates the incredible value of travel advisors and will build strong relationships, working with reservations and sales support to keep the focus on guest satisfaction.”

“I have long admired the innovative leadership and vision of Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre,” Lira said. “Under their ownership, Crystal Cruises is beginning a new and very exciting chapter. I am personally committed to rebuilding the travel partner relationships that made Crystal an industry leader and a favorite of guests and travel advisors alike with best in industry support.”

“On the operations side, my goal is to work with Bernie Leypold, SVP Hotel Operations, to bring back the personalized service that built the Crystal Cruises reputation in an even more elevated form. More spacious suites and public areas with fewer guests are designed to make it possible to deliver the very best cuisine and service at sea.”

The CrystalCruises.com website will soon provide further updates on appointments, ship enhancements, new itineraries and employment opportunities.