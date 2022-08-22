Carnival Cruise Line Joins Miss Universe Bahamas for Back-to-School Event

This weekend, Carnival Cruise Line sponsored a special back-to-school event with The Leading Ladies Project and surprised a group of Bahamian high school girls from throughout the Nassau area with tablets to use for the school year ahead, according to a press release.

Carnival also provided school supplies like backpacks, folders and art supplies.

As part of the celebration, held at the Fusion Superplex in Nassau, Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O’Brian and Carnival representatives shared words of advice as the students prepare for their upcoming school year, the company said.

“Carnival has maintained a strong commitment to the Bahamian community for five decades, and we are proud to help the next generation of leaders in their education journey,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Back-to-school expenses can be a prohibitive cost for some, and we are grateful to play a part in easing the burden for deserving families as the new school year approaches. We thank The Leading Ladies Project for hosting this event and for their ongoing efforts to inspire Bahamian girls.”

The Leading Ladies Project is an organization dedicated to promoting education and empowerment for young women. At the event, co-founder O’Brian was also presented with a certificate for a free cruise and a special golden funnel in honor of her selection as the “Spirit of Carnival Award” recipient during the 2021 Miss Universe pageant.