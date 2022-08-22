Over 120,000 Attend Hamburg Cruise Days Event

The AIDAprima took center stage in the Hamburg Cruise Days event on Saturday night, "dancing" in the harbor together with the MSC Magnificaagainst the backdrop of a blue-lit harbor.

The elaborate production was accompanied by an impressive light show, a drone ballet and music, according to a press release.

“We are delighted to be part of this impressive light production with AIDAprima. Not only the sky above the Elbe was made to shine, but also many faces of the people of Hamburg and visitors who had been longing for such an event full of goosebumps and holiday joy,," said Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability for AIDA Cruises.

The Hamburg Cruise Days ended on Sunday with the departure of the AIDAsol. The cruise festival attracted more than 120,000 visitors.