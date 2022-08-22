Royal Caribbean Debuts Making an Icon Series

Royal Caribbean is celebrating the upcoming launch of its Icon of the Seas in the fall of 2023 with the “Making an Icon” video series that debuted this week, according to a press release.

The first episode of the series, “Envisioning an Iconic Vacation,” introduces viewers to the innovators behind the brand new ship. Naval architects, interior designers, industrial engineers, futurists, and more share details from the early days of imagining the soon-to-be-revealed cruise ship, a process that’s been taking place for over five years.

The series begins with the idea to create “the world’s greatest vacation” aboard the Icon and guides viewers through the process of bringing the project to life, according to the company.

“Icon really is the best of everything that Royal Caribbean has built over the past 50 years,” said Michael Bayley, president and chief executive officer, Royal Caribbean International.

“It’s the most transformational ship the world has ever seen. This is a ship of unrivaled entertainment, it’s adrenaline-pumping thrill, it is amazing food and beverage. Simply put, Icon will be the best family vacation in the world,” commented Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean International.

The Icon of the Seas aims to bring together the best of all experiences and vacation types, from city getaways to beach retreats and all-inclusive resorts. At the same time, it keeps a “defined approach” to deliver the best results and make the experience unique for its guests, as director of product innovation Yael Steinhart stated.

The Royal Caribbean team explained how the process of building their new, promising ship, began with collecting guest data, and how interacting with their guests played a key role in the thought process behind the ship’s creation. Next, the episode takes viewers through the use of ideation and design to their actual translation into a strategic framework consisting of five pillars.

The most significant pillar for the new ship is “unrivaled water experiences” and keeping in touch with the water element, as Steinhart explained. Then, adrenaline pumping thrills through different forms of activities, suitable for a family vacation. The fourth vision of the team is to provide sensational entertainment with a variety of shows and additional acts, and last but not least, to celebrate food and beverage on board with a diverse menu.

The series is available for streaming on Royal Caribbean International’s website, as well as on its YouTube channel.