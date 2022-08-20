Former Maasdam Potentially Sold to French Start Up Cruise Line for $30 Million

The former Maasdam from Holland America Line has been sold, according to Masters Shipping, who confirmed it acted as the broker on the sale of the ship to a company known as CFC in an email sent to Cruise Industry News.

The ship has most recently been known as the Aegean Myth and has reportedly been sold to a French start up cruise line for $30 million, according to a report from Crew Center.

Now heading to Piraeus, the vessel has been renamed the Renaissance.

Originally launching as the Maasdam, the Fincantieri-built ship debuted in 1993 and sailed until the pandemic.

Carnival Corporation then sold the ship to Seajets, which is under the control of Greek businessman Marios Iliopoulos, who has assembled fleet of laid up cruise ships.

CFC, according to Crew Center, is new French start up Compagnie Francaise De Croisieres. No further details were available at press time.