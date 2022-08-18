Assa Abloy

Windstar Cruises Eliminates Pre-Cruise COVID-19 Tests

Windstar Cruises has revised its COVID-19 protocols and procedures and will no longer require a pre-cruise COVID-19 test for embarking guests, according to a statement, unless required by one of the countries on scheduled itineraries. 

These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after Sept. 6, 2022.

Windstar said will still require all guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. 

The exception to this new testing procedure is that Windstar must follow the local rules and regulations of all the countries it visits and currently Canada, Greece, Australia and New Zealand (subject to change) still require COVID-19 pre-testing prior to boarding any ship in their respective waters.

“Safety and wellness are our first concern, and these new procedures will simplify the process of sailing with us on a fully vaccinated ship,” said Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises.

