Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Princess Cruises Launches New Upgrade Program

Princess Upgrade

Princess Cruises guests can now bid on stateroom upgrades as part of the cruise line’s newly introduced Princess Upgrade program.

Launching on Sept. 6, Princess Upgrade is a bid-based syste that allows guests the opportunity to secure a coveted upgrade - to oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite and even a full suite, according to a press release.

Upgrades will be available initially on five North America-based ships (Caribbean Princess, Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess and Ruby Princess), with plans to roll out fleetwide by the end of October.

“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” said Princess President John Padgett.

The Princess Upgrade process is simple—once the sailing is within the Final Payment period and full payment has been received, guests will receive an invitation to take part in the program and submit a bid – they can bid on any stateroom category that is above the one they are currently booked in. Guests can change or cancel their bid any time before it is accepted.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

CCYIA CCS15

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Norwegian Greentech

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report