Princess Cruises Launches New Upgrade Program

Princess Cruises guests can now bid on stateroom upgrades as part of the cruise line’s newly introduced Princess Upgrade program.

Launching on Sept. 6, Princess Upgrade is a bid-based syste that allows guests the opportunity to secure a coveted upgrade - to oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite and even a full suite, according to a press release.

Upgrades will be available initially on five North America-based ships (Caribbean Princess, Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess and Ruby Princess), with plans to roll out fleetwide by the end of October.

“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” said Princess President John Padgett.

The Princess Upgrade process is simple—once the sailing is within the Final Payment period and full payment has been received, guests will receive an invitation to take part in the program and submit a bid – they can bid on any stateroom category that is above the one they are currently booked in. Guests can change or cancel their bid any time before it is accepted.