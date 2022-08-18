Virgin Voyages Expands Sales Team in North America

Virgin Voyages is expanding its sales footprint in North America to continue driving momentum for the new brand citing exponential, triple digit growth in bookings and the ending of the CDC’s voluntary Program for Cruise Ships.

Virgin Voyages is growing its Brilliant Support team by 150%, the company said.

Based at the brand’s headquarters in Plantation, Fl, these additional team members will support First Mates (Virgin Voyages’ term for travel advisors). A champion for any First Mate needs, Brilliant Support can help agents with securing commissions (16% and no NCFs), registering advisors for the Seacademy – the brand’s educational sales platform – creating a login and signing up for FirstMates.com, and setting up Circles (aka groups).

Virgin Voyages is also increasing the number of sales managers in the field by 55% as well as establishing a dedicated sales manager based in Canada. The company is also doubling its team in South Florida and adding representatives in the Carolinas and Tennessee (to be based in Charlotte) and in eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and Ohio (to be based in Newark or Philadelphia). Announced earlier this year, Virgin Voyages has also started partnering with advisors in Puerto Rico ahead of Valiant Lady’s itineraries to San Juan starting in November.

To guide the sales strategy across North America, several senior leaders have also been promoted to elevated roles. Atlanta-based Kristy Giragosian has been promoted to Senior Manager of National Accounts; Los-Angeles based Lindsey Wagner has been promoted to Senior Sales Manager covering the central and western US; Rosalynn Domdom, based in Washington, D.C. has been promoted to Senior Sales Manager of the eastern US, and Julia Glick, based in Miami, has been promoted to Senior Sales Manager of the southern US. Additionally, Sabrina Newman, co-host of Virgin Voyages’ “The Monday Sip” podcast, has been promoted to Manager of Trade Engagement.

“In just one year, Virgin Voyages has launched two ships and built an incredible brand that offers an unparalleled experience that First Mates and their clients can get excited about,” said John Diorio, Vice President of North American Sales. “Growing our sales presence into new North American markets is the next natural step, and I’m eager to see our Sales Crew thrive in these elevated roles and engage with new and existing First Mates.”