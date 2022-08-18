Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

St. Kitts and Nevis Lifts COVID Restrictions

St. Kitts

Guests traveling to St. Kitts and Nevis are no longer required to undergo entry testing, while they can enter the country without presenting proof of vaccination, according to a press release.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is now open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors who can travel without restriction. This transformation is being led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who also serves as Minister of Health, according to a statement by the Federation.

“The removal of entry testing and vaccination requirements comes at a time when traveler confidence is on the rise. The combination of increasing demand and more seamless travel processes will make St. Kitts even more desirable to visitors abroad. We are pleased to communicate the removal of restrictions which would improve the destination’s travel experience,” commented Ellison Thompson, chief executive officer, St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

To support the local economy and encourage travelers to visit, the Caribbean country is running a "Sweet Side of Summer" promotion, which is valid through August 30 and includes up to three nights free at participating hotels.

Visitors can also partake in cultural, relaxing, culinary, and outdoor activities, with the annual St. Kitts Grill Fest taking place in November being among the highlights.

