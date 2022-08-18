Norwegian Cancels Six Additional Viva Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling six additional cruises onboard the new Norwegian Viva, pushing the debut of the second Prima-Class vessel to late August.

Currently under construction in Italy, the 142,500-ton ship’s inaugural cruise was originally scheduled for June.

“Given the global supply chain constraints impacting industries worldwide, including the maritime industry, we must cancel Norwegian Viva’s sailings from July 3, 2023 through and including August 17, 2023,” Norwegian said in a statement sent to booked guests.

The cancelled departures included itineraries in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean – where the Norwegian Viva is set to spend most of its maiden season.

According to the company, the impacted passengers are being offering two different options.

At a 20 percent discount of the voyage fare originally paid, they are able to sail a comparable itinerary onboard the Norwegian Getaway.

The new reservations for the cruises onboard the 2014-built ship will include an equivalent stateroom category, keeping all of the guest’s previously selected promotions.

Those who opt to not transfer their cruise to the Getaway may also cancel the reservation and rebook at a later date, Norwegian said.

Guests choosing this option need to contact the cruise line, which will issue a full refund to the original form of payment.

Regardless of the option selected, all passengers are also receiving a 10 percent discount on their next cruise.

According to the company, the offer can be combined with all available promotions at the time of the booking and must be used towards sailings from August 23, 2023 through December 3, 2024.

Previously, in June, Norwegian cancelled two cruises onboard the Norwegian Viva. At the time, the company also cited construction delays.

Second in a series of six ships known as the Prima Class, the vessel will be a sister of the new Norwegian Prima – which is set to enter service in Iceland later this month.