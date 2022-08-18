Virtuoso and Starboard Cruises Services Ink Partnership

Virtuoso has partnered with Starboard Cruise Services with an aim to enable guests to discover tailor-made retail items from craftsmen in different destinations, according to a press release.

The collaboration between Virtuoso and Starboard Cruises Services focuses on helping travelers better understand and appreciate their travel destinations through buying handmade items from artisans, gain firsthand knowledge of their traditional techniques, and hear their stories, according to Virtuoso.

“Our alliance with Starboard Luxury is one of our many solutions to the increased travel demand for more experiential, meaningful and genuine interactions with locals while cruising the world. This desire for more meaningful experiences transforms the way they experience and enjoy our luxury cruise line partners. We’re excited about the great potential this collaboration brings to our network of preferred partners and operators,” commented Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and chief executive officer, Virtuoso.

Starboard Luxury will collaborate with Virtuoso's on-site partners to identify native artisans and create branded retail activations that will take place both onboard and on land, before the program launches in early 2023. These exclusive offerings will be available to Virtuoso's preferred cruise partners who are also part of Starboard Luxury’s growing portfolio.

“The alliance is rooted in shared values to preserve cultural heritage and uplift local economies through a wide range of novel and bespoke experiences. Starboard Luxury’s proven formula for exceptional retail vacation programs has positioned us to capture a destination’s essence by introducing guests to an assortment of locally sourced goods, native brands and hosting emerging artisans on ship and on shore,” said Lisa Bauer, president and chief executive officer, Starboard Cruise Services (pictured above).