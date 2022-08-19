Princess to Introduce Two LNG-Powered Ships by 2025

After the debut of the Discovery Princess earlier this year, Princess Cruises is set to take delivery of two additional cruise ships by 2025, with the new ships joining the fleet in 2023 and 2025.

Part of a new class, the newbuilds will be the largest of the fleet and also the company’s first LNG-powered ships.

Here are the details:

Ship: Sphere Class I

Debut Date: Q4 2023

Capacity: 4,300 guests

Tonnage: 175,000

Status: Under construction in Italy

In late 2023, Princess Cruises will take delivery of the first newbuild in a new series of next-generation cruise ships known as the Sphere Class.

Set to become the fleet’s largest, the 4,300-guest vessel is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy. At 175,000 gross tons, it will also be the biggest cruise ship ever built at the European country and Princess’ first LNG powered vessel.

Ship: Sphere Class II

Debut Date: Spring 2025

Capacity: 4,300 guests

Tonnage: 175,000

Status: Planned

A second Sphere Class vessel is set to be delivered to Princess Cruises in early 2025. Also using LNG as its primary fuel, the ship will be built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy.

Ordered in 2018, the 175,000-ton vessel will have capacity for 4,300 guests and uses, what Princess called at the time a “next-generation platform design.”