August Update: Where in the World Are the Norwegian Cruise Line Ships?

With the new Norwegian Prima getting ready for its big debut, Norwegian Cruise Line adds a new ship into service while the rest of its fleet is back in revenue service.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of August 19, 2022:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Marghera, Italy

The Norwegian Viva is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. Set to enter service in 2023, the Prima-Class vessel was floated out recently, marking a significant construction milestone.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: Recently delivered

Location: North Atlantic

After being delivered in late July, the new Norwegian Prima is currently on its way to Iceland – where it will be christened by Katy Perry. Following the ceremony, the 3,215-guest ship will kick off its inaugural season with an eight-day voyage in Northern Europe.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Encore continues to offer summer cruises in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the vessel is sailing week-long itineraries to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Also spending the summer in Alaska, the Norwegian Bliss is presently sailing a seven-night itinerary that includes visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Norwegian Joy is based in New York City for a series of cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In August, the ship’s program includes nine-night sailings to Norfolk, Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay and King’s Wharf.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

As the largest Norwegian ship in Europe, the Escape is offering varied itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Departing from Italy, the cruises feature visits to ports in Greece, Croatia, Malta, Montenegro and more.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

As part of its summer schedule in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Getaway is currently based in Port Canaveral for seven-night cruises to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and the Dominican Republic.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Breakaway is currently wrapping up a season in the Caribbean ahead of a program in the U.S. East Coast. Starting on August 28, the vessel is set to offer seven-night cruises to Canada and New England departing from New York City.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Norwegian Epic is currently offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Spain, France and Italy, the program is part of Norwegian’s eight-ship summer deployment in Europe.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Norwegian Gem is based in Italy for a series of Greek Islands and Croatia itineraries. Sailing from Trieste, the cruises visit popular ports such as Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Jade is offering destination-intensive cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Piraeus, the ship’s itineraries visit the Greek Islands, Turkey, Cyprus and more.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Continuing its summer program in the East Coast, the Norwegian Pearl is offering cruises to Bermuda and Bar Harbor. Starting on August 26, the ship is also sailing week-long itineraries to Canada and New England.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Complementing Norwegian’s offering in Alaska, the Pearl is offering open-jaw itineraries that sail between Vancouver and Seward. The seven-night cruises feature visits to the Hubbard Glacier, Skagway, Ketchikan, Juneau and more.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to offer its year-round schedule of inter-island cruises in Hawaii. Sailing from Honolulu, the U.S.-flagged vessel visits Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili on a weekly basis.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently cruising in Northern Europe. With varied itineraries, the ship’s program includes sailings to the Baltic, the British Islands and more.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Also in Northern Europe for the summer, the Norwegian Star is sailing a series of unusual, longer itineraries that feature visits to Iceland, Greenland, the British Islands, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is currently in Alaska for a series of five- to nine-night cruises in the region. Departing from Seattle, the itineraries include visit to popular ports, such as Juneau, Sitka, Victoria and Icy Strait Point.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Now offering nine- to 11-night cruises in Alaska, the Norwegian Spirit became the last ship to resume service for Norwegian Cruise Line when it welcomed guests back in May.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Norwegian Sky is currently sailing in the Western Caribbean as part of a five-night cruise that departed from Miami on August 16. In addition to Key West and Cozumel, the itinerary includes a call in Great Stirrup Cay – Norwegian’s private island destination in the Bahamas.