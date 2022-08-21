Here Are the Disney Cruise Line's Homeports For 2023
With the new Disney Wish operating a full-year schedule for the first time, Disney Cruise Line is making significant deployment changes in 2023.
The Disney Dream, for instance, is set to debut in Europe with a series of Mediterranean and Northern European summer cruises while the Disney Magic is returning to the West Coast.
Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:
Port Canaveral, Florida
Ships:
- Disney Fantasy (Year-Round);
- Disney Wish (Year-Round).
Miami, Florida
Ships:
- Disney Dream (January to May);
- Disney Magic (May to September).
San Diego, California
Ships:
- Disney Wonder (January to May);
- Disney Magic (October and November).
Galveston, Texas
Ships:
- Disney Magic (January and February/December).
New Orleans, Louisiana
Ships:
- Disney Magic (February to April).
Vancouver, Canada
Ships:
- Disney Wonder (May to September).
New York City, New York
Ships:
- Disney Dream (September and October).
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Ships:
- Disney Dream (November and December).
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Ships:
- Disney Dream (November);
- Disney Magic (May).
Europe
Ships:
- Disney Dream: Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Southampton and Copenhagen (May to September).