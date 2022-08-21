Here Are the Disney Cruise Line's Homeports For 2023

With the new Disney Wish operating a full-year schedule for the first time, Disney Cruise Line is making significant deployment changes in 2023.

The Disney Dream, for instance, is set to debut in Europe with a series of Mediterranean and Northern European summer cruises while the Disney Magic is returning to the West Coast.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:

Port Canaveral, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Fantasy (Year-Round);

- Disney Wish (Year-Round).

Miami, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Dream (January to May);

- Disney Magic (May to September).

San Diego, California

Ships:

- Disney Wonder (January to May);

- Disney Magic (October and November).

Galveston, Texas

Ships:

- Disney Magic (January and February/December).

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ships:

- Disney Magic (February to April).

Vancouver, Canada

Ships:

- Disney Wonder (May to September).

New York City, New York

Ships:

- Disney Dream (September and October).

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Dream (November and December).

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ships:

- Disney Dream (November);

- Disney Magic (May).

Europe

Ships:

- Disney Dream: Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Southampton and Copenhagen (May to September).