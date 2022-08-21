Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Here Are the Disney Cruise Line's Homeports For 2023

Disney Dream

With the new Disney Wish operating a full-year schedule for the first time, Disney Cruise Line is making significant deployment changes in 2023.

The Disney Dream, for instance, is set to debut in Europe with a series of Mediterranean and Northern European summer cruises while the Disney Magic is returning to the West Coast.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:

Port Canaveral, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Fantasy (Year-Round);
- Disney Wish (Year-Round).

Miami, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Dream (January to May);
- Disney Magic (May to September). 

San Diego, California

Ships:

- Disney Wonder (January to May);
- Disney Magic (October and November).

Galveston, Texas

Ships:

- Disney Magic (January and February/December).

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ships:

- Disney Magic (February to April).

Vancouver, Canada

Ships:

- Disney Wonder (May to September).

New York City, New York

Ships:

- Disney Dream (September and October).

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ships:

- Disney Dream (November and December).

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Ships:

- Disney Dream (November);
- Disney Magic (May).  

Europe

Ships:

- Disney Dream: Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Southampton and Copenhagen (May to September).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

DeWave

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Fetco

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA