Quark Expeditions Adds Two Overnight Camping Options In Greenland

Quark Expeditions has expanded its overnight camping opportunities for guests sailing to Greenland with the Antarctic Camping and the Greenland Camp Experience, according to a press release.

The Antarctic Camping guests will be brought ashore by Zodiac to camp out on the snow in Antarctica for the night. The crew will prepare the site prior to guests settling in for the night, then the latter can pick where they want to spend the night. The offering is available for an extra $295 on select itineraries, according to the company.

“Camping overnight in the Polar Regions has long captured the imaginations of our guests. We launched our first camping options in Antarctica, where guests could bed down for the night while gazing up at the indigo glow of an Antarctic night,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales, Quark Expeditions.

“Antarctic Camping has been such a huge success that we’re launching this season a new option for camping enthusiasts in the Arctic: the Greenland Camp Experience along the Tasermiut Fjord in South Greenland. Overnight camping in South Greenland is by no means roughing it in the wild,” added Lennartz.

Guests that book the Greenland Adventure: Explore By Sea, Land, and Air, which is available aboard the Ultramarine, can join local hosts at one of Greenland's most isolated camps. Participants will be able to travel around South Greenland's sceneries and fjords, as well as roam the tundra with a local chef who will highlight local ingredients and then prepare a meal. The offer is available for an additional $795 on the Greenland Adventure: Explore By Sea, Land, and Air itinerary.