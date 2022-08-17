Ponant and Smithsonian Add Expedition For 2023 Solar Eclipse

Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys have added a special 16-day sailing from Indonesia to Australia, timed to the total eclipse of the sun that will take place on April 20, 2023, according to a press release.

The trip aboard the Le Lapérouse begins from Bali on April 9, 2023, with two days of swimming, snorkeling, and sightings in Komodo National Park, followed by two days of discovering the cultural and natural landmarks of East Timor, according to Ponant.

After crossing the Timor Sea, guests will arrive in Wyndham, Western Australia's northernmost township and the gateway to the Kimberley region. The first three days will include Zodiac tours of the King George River and viewings of Swift Bay's Wandjina and Gwion Gwion rock art. Other options include a cruise down the Ord River, a flight over the Bungle Bungle Mountains, and a visit to the El Questro outback station.

The ship will then sail back into the Timor Sea to position itself for viewing the solar eclipse, which will take place from late morning to early afternoon on April 20, with a total period of just over one minute.

The sailing will continue with three more days in the Kimberley region, beginning with the landscapes of Collier Bay. On the next-to-last day, guests will travel to the Lacepede Islands, where guided zodiac tours will provide close-up views of the wildlife and the four sand islands. The journey will end in Broome, on Western Australia's north coast. The sailing rates begin at $20,480 per person.

Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys are co-branding a series of sailings for 2023, each of which will feature two Smithsonian Journey experts onboard.