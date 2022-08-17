Assa Abloy

MSC Cruises Builds Up List of Onboard Activities Across its Fleet

Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises has expanded its list of onboard activities across its fleet, providing guests with several options for entertainment and networking, according to a press release.

The company’s Family Deck Party will become available across its entire U.S. fleet by fall and will be among the highlights of the MSC Divina’s seven-night sailings from Port Canaveral this month. Children and adults can enjoy classic fair and carnival games, face painting, a jumping castle, as well as various prizes and finger foods, according to MSC Cruises.

In addition, the International Meet cocktail and dinner will also debut on MSC Divina’s aforementioned sailings. Just like the Family Deck Party, the International Meet debuted on MSC Seashore last month and brought together travelers from over 180 countries.

The company is expanding its onboard activities for both adults and children onboard the MSC Seashore and MSC Divina. The Cup Cake Decoration event will give kids and parents the opportunity to interact with the line's culinary team, while parents can then enjoy the Romantic Couples Under the Stars offering, which will feature live music and drinks. MSC Cruises also hosts a Solo Travelers Cocktail Party and a Veterans Get Together for guests who are traveling alone. In addition, for queer guests, the company is introducing the LGBTQIAP+ Get Together.

The MSC Seashore and MSC Divina continue sailing from PortMiami and Port Canaveral respectively during the summer season calling on the Caribean, and the MSC Meraviglia will join them during the winter season departing from Port Canaveral.

