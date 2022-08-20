Carnival Celebration Setting Sail in November with Relaxing Amenities

In celebration of National Relaxation Day earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced details about the new Carnival Celebration’s amenities, which include the Cloud 9 spa, Loft 19 and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

The new ship is coming to PortMiami this November and will make her debut from the redesigned Terminal F on November 21, according to a press release.

“While every Carnival ship has places to relax, we took all of the fan favorites from across our fleet and brought them to Carnival Celebration to make her the ultimate space to unwind and enjoy your vacation. From our popular Cloud 9 Spa and adult-only areas to the new spaces designed just for relaxing, there will be nothing like feeling pampered while enjoying endless ocean views and vibes on Carnival Celebration,” said Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line.

The Cloud 9 spa is equipped with cardio and weight-training instruments, while the full service salon features hair services, as well as stations for manicures and pedicures. Loft 19 has been designed to serve as a retreat-style experience, and offers guests full bar service, whirlpool, sun loungers, and spacious cabanas. The Serenity Adult-Only Retreat is exclusive to guests over 21 years of age, where they can grab a drink and dip in the pool, surrounded by a tranquil environment, according to the company.

Besides these amenities, the Carnival Celebration also offers a variety of pool areas, including the Havana, which is exclusive to guests who have booked Havana staterooms and suites.