AIDAprima Set to Star in Hamburg Cruise Days 2022

The countdown is on to Hambrug Cruise Days this weekend, with a number of cruise ships sailing in and out of Hamburg to crowds of thousands of onlookers.

AIDA Cruises will be the premium partner of this year's Hamburg Cruise Days, according to a press release and the highlight of the weekend will come Saturday evening as the AIDAprima will be part of an impressive multimedia show in front of the Überseebrücke/by the Landungsbrücken, the "Pas de deux on Blue", starting at 10:30 pm.

The ship will leave its berth in Steinwerder in time to get into position between the Elbphilharmonie and Überseebrücke at around 10pm. Spectators will be treated to an  20-minute performance of light, music and images.

Afterward, the AIDAprima and its guests, who will experience the spectacle up close on board, will head up the Elbe and embark on a seven-day Norway cruise from/to Hamburg.

On Sunday, 21 August, AIDAsol will be visiting Cruise Center Altona and, as with every call, will connect to the shore power system. The ship will set off in the evening from/to Hamburg for a 12-day cruise via England, France and Spain.

AIDA has 120 calls in Hamburg this year with nine different ships calling on the city, having started the year with the AIDAsol in January and closing things out with a call from the AIDAprima on December 29. 

 

