Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches £100 Onboard Credit Offer

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled a £100 onboard credit offer for guests cruising on selected autumn and winter sailings, according to a press release.

Guests aboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ fleet can use this offer for bookings made between August 16 and August 23, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Bolette. Departures are available from Liverpool, Dover, London Tillbury, Rosyth and Southampton, according to the company.

“We are so proud to be celebrating Bolette’s first year in service with us, and what better way to mark it than by shining a spotlight on some of the fantastic sailings we have on offer aboard her, and the rest of our smaller ships, for the rest of the year,” commented Jackie Martin, director of marketing, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

“With up to £100 per person to spend on board if you book this week, you can really make the most of your time with us, from relaxing treatments in our spas to delicious meals in our specialty dining restaurants or using towards immersive shore tours in the destinations you visit,” she added.

Highlights that can be combined with the offer include:

Landmarks of Greece and the Adriatic, 28 nights, departing from Dover on September 27, 2022.



Itinerary: Dover, England – Gibraltar, Gibraltar – Valletta, Malta – Split, Croatia – Dubrovnik, Croatia - Cruising bay of Kotor, Montenegro (overnight stay) – Volos, Greece – Thessaloniki, Greece – Kavala, Greece – Kusadasi, Turkey – Piraeus, Greece – Katakolon, Greece – Cruise strait of Messina, Italy – Mahon (Menorca), Spain – Cádiz, Spain – Dover, England

In Search of the Northern Lights, 14 nights, departing from Dover on November 4, 2022.

Itinerary: Dover, England – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising Nærøysundet, Norway – Cruising Torghatten, Norway – Cruising Seven Sisters Mountain Range, Nor way – Crossing the Arctic Circle, Norway – Narvik, Norway – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Tromsø, Norway (overnight stay) – Molde, Norway – Dover, England