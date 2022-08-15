Holland America Line Simplifies COVID-19 Procedures

Holland America Line is updating its “Travel Well” COVID-19 protocols and procedures, according to a statement, including requirements for vaccinations and pre-cruise testing that meet public health goals while recognizing the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation.

These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after Sept. 6, 2022.

For most voyages up to 15 nights, vaccinated guests will no longer have to test before cruising and unvaccinated guests will be welcomed with a self-test within three days of sailing. The new protocols do not apply to itineraries for countries where local regulations may vary, including Canada, Australia and Greece.

“Our guests have been excited to return to cruising, and these changes will make it easier for more guests to explore the world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “The new, simplified protocols recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19 while still ensuring we protect the health of our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

Key changes for cruises up to 15 nights (Ages 5 and older, not including full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages):

Vaccinated guests must provide evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required.

Unvaccinated guests are welcomed aboard and must provide results of a negative medically supervised or self-test taken within three days of embarkation.

Protocols for cruises 16 nights or longer (plus full Panama Canal transit, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages, ages 5 and older):

All guests will be required to submit a medically supervised COVID-19 test with written negative result. The test must be taken within three days of embarkation.

Guests must be vaccinated or request an exemption.

Guests on longer voyages will be provided additional information about protocols based on ports visited. Guests can continue to submit documents electronically ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process.