Looking Back at the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Restart

One of the first major cruise corporations to complete its restart program, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings marked the return of all of its vessels in May 2022.

Cruise Industry News recaps the trajectory of the cruise brands in reactivating all their ships after the COVID-19 operational pause.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Original Service Resumption: Norwegian Jade in July 2021

Restart Completion Plan: Norwegian Spirit in May 2022

Ships Now in Service: Full Fleet – 17 ships

Ending a 500-day operational pause, Norwegian Cruise Line first welcomed guests back in July 2021. At the time, the Norwegian Jade kicked off a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering a series of Greek Islands cruises departing from Piraeus.

A few weeks later, the company also resumed service in the Western Mediterranean and the United States – where three ships resumed service between August and September.

While the Norwegian Gem returned to the Caribbean – inaugurating the new Pearl of Miami Cruise Terminal, the Norwegian Breakaway marked the company’s return to New York City and the Norwegian Encore resumed service in Alaska.

After gradually reactivating additional vessels globally, Norwegian completed its restart program in May 2022, with the Norwegian Spirit. Ahead of a summer program in Alaska, the vessel resumed service in the Pacific, offering itineraries to Tahiti and Hawaii.

Oceania Cruises

Original Service Resumption: Marina in August 2021

Restart Completion Plan: Nautica in April 2022

Ships Now in Service: Full Fleet – 6 ships

Oceania Cruises officially resumed service in August 2021 with the Marina. The 2011-built ship welcomed passengers in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a series of cruises in Northern Europe.

The Riviera followed in October, offering a short season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic for a program in the Caribbean.

A third ship, the Insignia, also resumed service in 2021. In December, the 684-guest ship kicked off Oceania’s signature "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage.

Continuing its restart plans, the premium brand added two ships back into regular operations in March – the Regatta and the Sirena. The Nautica welcomed guests back in April for a Western Mediterranean program, marking the return of the entire Oceania Cruises fleet.

Regent Seven Seas

Original Service Resumption: Seven Seas Splendor in September 2021

Restart Completion Plan: Seven Seas Voyager in March 2022

Ships Now in Service: Full Fleet – 5 ships

After an 18-month operational pause, Regent Seven Seas Cruises was the last Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ brand to resume service. With the Seven Seas Splendor in Northern Europe, the brand restarted revenue operations in September 2021.

Two additional vessels – the Seven Seas Explorer and the Seven Seas Mariner – followed in 2021, bringing the luxury brand back to the Mediterranean, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

In March 2022, the Seven Seas Navigator became the fourth ship to resume service for Regent, offering itineraries in Southern Caribbean.

Completing the company’s restart plans, the Seven Seas Voyager relaunched operations in March, ahead of a summer season in Europe.