Le Ponant Resumes Service After Major Refit

Debuting after a major refit, Le Ponant is welcoming guests back today in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Kicking off a summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean, the three-mast sailing yacht is also marking the return of the entire Ponant fleet.

With the vessel in service, the luxury company has its full 12-vessel fleet in service for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its return, Le Ponant is offering a seven-night itinerary along Croatia’s coastline.

Departing from Dubrovnik, the cruise sails through the Bay of Kotor, before visiting the Adriatic islands of Mljet, Korčula, Vis, Hvar, Brač, Šipan, and Lopud.

According to Ponant, the voyage will include activities such as wine tastings, traditional sword dance performances, visits with local artists, diving excursions to World War II shipwrecks, and a tour of the oldest fishing port in the Adriatic.

Le Ponant will also offer seven-day island-hopping journeys around Greece this summer. The itineraries feature visits to destinations that are only available to smaller ships, such as the islands of Paxos.

After completing its European program, the 32-guest vessel will offer 11 departures in the Seychelles during the 2022-2023 winter.

Sailing roundtrip from Mahé, the yacht is poised to operate a nine-night itinerary that explore a new island each day, including two new ports of call for Ponant — the African Banks north of the Amirante Islands and Thérèse Island, both of which are uninhabited.

The cruises will be accompanied by an expedition team that includes an expedition leader, a trio of naturalist guides, and a dive instructor.

For the 2023 summer, the vessel will debut in Australia’s Kimberley region, offering 26 different cruises in the exotic destination.

Before resuming service, Le Ponant was subject to a major refit that included modernization of technical aspects, in addition to a complete rebuild of passenger areas.

During the refurbishment, the capacity of the 88-meter vessel was also reduced to 32 guests. With the change, it now offers a 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio. According to Ponant, guests feel like they’re aboard a private yacht.

Built in France, the three-mast sailing yacht debuted as the company’s original ship in 1991.