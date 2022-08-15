Jamaica Minister Bartlett Plans Revitalization of Tourism Industry

Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett proposed a framework to help revitalize the tourism industry and addressed key labor market challenges during his presentation at the Mico Centennial International Education Symposium earlier this week, according to a press release.

Bartlett emphasized the importance of human capital renewal in sustaining and accelerating the growth of the tourist industry and the Jamaican economy. He stated that the Tourism Labour Market Committee, which is part of the expanded Tourism Recovery Task Force, is leading the process of addressing such challenges.

The Task Force was restructured earlier this month to include six committees in order to address several COVID-19-related issues within the sector and guide its full restoration, according to a statement by the Jamaican Ministry of Tourism.

In describing the role of the Tourism Labour Market Committee and the advantages it brings to the recovery process, Bartlett made the point that it is necessary to find solutions to some of the long-standing barriers to the mobility of the nation's tourism workforce and to close skills gaps through education and training.

As Bartlett noted, the Committee will help the tourism sector adapt to new labor market trends such as digitalization and virtualization, the demand for sustainable behaviors and practices, the growth of non-traditional segments, changing demographics of international travelers, and consumer demands.

The Minister of Tourism also stated that this type of intervention will promote long-term growth by ensuring that the right people with the right skills are available to meet the growing demand for diverse human capital.