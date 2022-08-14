De Wave Targets Big Cruise Orders

De Wave Group has reported a strong 2022 first half with an overall order book of 104 million euros, including new orders and recently finished projects for a variety of cruise line customers, according to a press release.

Following the completion of the Seabourn Venture, the De Wave group is currently working on a sister ship, the Seabourn Pursuit, scheduled for delivery in 2023, according to the company.

"In addition to newbuildings, an increasingly consistent market share is growing thanks to refitting of ships in operation for more than 10 years. Shipowners are asking for renewal of the fleet and we are ready to satisfy them: Italy is a leader in the sector and De Wave is able to provide skills and workers to accelerate the energy transition too,” commented Riccardo Pompili, chief executive officer, De Wave.

Expanding on its orderbook, De Wave further undertook a 40 million euro project onboard Virgin Group's Resilient Lady in June of last year and is now working on the fourth ship in this series.

In addition, the business completed a ten-million-euro order onboard the Norwegian Prima.

The company has also received orders for new Norwegian Cruise Line ships worth more than six million euros each, and it has signed a contract for the interior furnishing of the top suites of a Royal Caribbean ship under construction.

Another signed with Oceania Cruises calls for the refurbishing of nearly 600 cabins and other public areas on the Marina and Riviera.

In addition to this, De Wave completed orders totaling over 15 million euros in 2022 for the Discovery Princess, and 9.3 million euros in April of last year for the Celebrity Beyond.