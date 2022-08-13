Silversea Expands Portfolio to Over 900 Destinations for 2024-2025

Silversea Cruises has unveiled its new voyage collection for the 2024-2025 season, bringing the total number of destinations in their inventory to over 900, according to a press release.

The extensive offering is the largest in the history of the cruise line, and there are more options available for guests due to a capacity increase of 56 percent between 2020 and 2024. The new sailings will feature eleven Silversea ships, and the Silver Endeavour will take part in additional itineraries that will shortly be announced. Silversea stated that the Silver Ray will also make its debut during the 2024–2025 season.

"Our new voyage collection for summer 2024 and winter 2024-2025 reflects our guests' desire for new and unique experiences in the most iconic and remote destinations around the world,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and chief executive officer, Silversea Cruises.

“Not only will these 341 new sailings immerse travelers deep into each destination, enabling even the most experienced travelers to discover lesser-visited destinations or venture off-season to rediscover the world from a new perspective, but they will also further expand Silversea's global reach,” Martinoli added.

“In an industry first, we decided to reveal our new 2024/2025 itinerary collection with an exclusive fashion show,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer, Silversea Cruises, referring to the virtual premiere of the collection through a fashion show.

“There are parallels between travel and fashion: both encourage a deep respect for diversity, an appreciation for different cultures, and an element of self-enrichment. I am proud of the powerful message that we have conveyed, and I hope our guests find inspiration for the experiences that await,” she added.

The season comprises 341 new sailings that will unlock 695 destinations in 120 countries between March 2024 and May 2025 aboard Silversea’s fleet, according to the company.

“Silversea has increased its industry-leading range of experiences with the launch of its largest itinerary collection to date for 2024-2025. With 341 itineraries unlocking both Polar Regions, the South Pacific, Africa and the Indian Ocean, the Galapagos, and so much more, Silversea has once again demonstrated its destination leadership, immersing curious travelers into the world in a way that only we can,” commented Conrad Combrink, senior vice president of expeditions, destination and itinerary management, Silversea Cruises.