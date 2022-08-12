Two AIDA Cruises Ships to Participate in Hanse Sail 2022

AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmar and AIDAdiva will take part in the 2022 Hanse Sail on August 12, according to a press release.

AIDA Cruises' two ships will dock at the cruise terminal between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and guests on both ships will get a taste of the maritime festival at the start of their seven and ten-day cruises to Norway and Denmark, according to the company.

During the Hanse Sail, visitors can approach AIDA representatives to learn more about the company’s cruise offerings. Aside from that, visitors can relax in the buildings on Rostock's "Silohalbinsel," while children can play in the Kids Corner, where they will be joined by AIDA's mascot, Dodo.

AIDA Cruises will continue to offer cruises from Rostock-Warnemünde to Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea until November 2, 2022, with the AIDAmar being the last ship in the company's fleet to depart for the season. The sailing will take guests to the Canary Islands via the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and Spain.

With 50 calls this year, the company is once again an important economic factor for the Hanseatic city and an attraction for many Rostock residents and visitors.