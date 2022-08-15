Former Star and Dream Cruises Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo
With Genting Cruise Lines and its three brands collapsing earlier this year, an entire fleet of cruise ships needed to find new homes, many of which continue to sit in a pause status.
While all ocean-going ships that were operated by Crystal Cruises have found new owners, most of the former Star and Dream Cruises continue to wait for a decision regarding their future.
Cruise Industry News looks into the status of every vessel that was previously operated by the two Asian cruise brands.
Global Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,000 guests
Location: Wismar, Germany
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
The Global Dream continues to wait for a potential buyer and operator.
Sitting unfinished at the building dock of the former MV Werften, in Germany, the 5,000-guest vessel is said to be 75 percent completed.
World Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Singapore Anchorage
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
Previously operated by Dream Cruises, the World Dream remains anchored outside the Port of Singapore.
After being arrested back in March, the 2017-built vessel continues to wait for a decision regarding its future.
Genting Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Southeast Asia
Status: Chartered to Resorts World Cruises
As the only former Dream Cruises vessel currently in service, the Genting Dream was chartered by Resorts World Cruise back in May.
The 2016-ship is presently offering a series of short cruises in Southeast Asia.
Explorer Dream
Previous Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Port Klang, Malaysia
Status: Awaiting decision/buyer
After arriving in Malaysia in March, the Explorer Dream continues anchored off Port Klang.
Formerly operated by Dream Cruises, the 1999-built vessel is still looking for a potential buyer or charterer.
SuperStar Aquarius
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,529 guests
Location: Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Status: Expected to be scrapped
The former SuperStar Aquarius is currently docked in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The 1993-built vessel arrived at the port in July, for an extended lay-up.
Expected to be scrapped along with other former Star Cruises ships, the vessel left Southeast Asia in May for what was believed to be its final trip.
SuperStar Gemini
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 1,472 guests
Location: Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Status: Expected to be scrapped
Like its sister ship, the former SuperStar Gemini arrived at Sri Lanka in July for an extended layup.
Also expected to be scrapped, the 30-year-old cruise ship left Southeast Asia in May, initially headed to Indian ship breakers.
Star Pisces
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 1,384 guests
Location: Alang, India
Status: Beached for scrapping
The Star Pisces is presently being dismantled in Alang. After leaving Southeast Asia in May, the former cruise-ferry was beached for scrapping at the Indian beach in July.
Previously operated by Star Cruises, the 1991-built vessel used to offer one-night cruises departing from the port of Hong Kong.
The Taipan
Previous Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 64 guests
Location: On its way to Singapore
Status: Sold to OM Ships
Sold to OM Ships – a German religious organization - in May, The Taipan is currently on its way to Singapore.
Now named Dolos Hope, the 1989-built vessel is expected to be transformed it into a missionary ship and floating bookshop.