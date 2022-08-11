Explora Journeys Unveils Culinary Details for Explora I

Explora Journeys announced its unique culinary and beverage "journey of discovery" across a total of 18 distinct venues when it welcomes guests onboard Explora I starting next May.

The Explora I has increased its offering and will showcase 11 culinary experiences across six vibrant restaurants plus in-suite dining, as well as 12 bars and lounges (eight indoor and four outdoor) and a chef`s kitchen, the company said.

Franck Garanger, Head of Culinary at Explora Journeys, said: “Explora Journeys isn’t just an opportunity to travel the world, we also see it as a way for our guests to taste it too, actively discovering new cuisines and experiences. Worldly and well-travelled, our team bring enthusiasm for provenance along with a plethora of stories about the rare ingredients, which are hand-selected just for Explora Journeys. Set to deliver refined dining experiences, that embrace authenticity and sustainability, we ensure each guest leaves with memories of their culinary journey onboard, being the finest at sea.”

Throughout the year wine selections will reflect the regional areas where the ship sails, while offering favorite grape varietals. Sommeliers will constantly source boutique wine labels to build an inspiring menu with truly interesting selections, according to a company release.

Thibaut Briançon, Senior Lead, Food and Beverage Services for Explora Journeys, added: “A key element of differentiation for Explora Journeys is our passion for hand selecting and sourcing an eclectic beverage mix, including rare fine wines direct from vineyards, as well as exclusive premium brands, to curate a variety of cocktails including non-alcoholic and organic options. This will ensure our mixologists and sommeliers provide unique experiences for our discerning travellers.”

Here Are the Restaurants:

Anthology – Anthology is defined as a collection of selected works of art or music reflecting the restaurant that acts as a culinary stage for guest chefs to curate menus showcasing global cuisines. Exquisite cuisine celebrating the talents and masterpiece specialties of guest chefs from around the world, reflecting the journey and its destinations, and unique wine pairing in a setting of contemporary refined elegance.

Sakura – An immersive, authentic dining experience offering the finest Pan-Asian cuisine, representing Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Malaysian. Expansive ocean views, bold design with distinct Japanese cues, Asian-influenced beverages, and a Sake sommelier, combined with seamless service and modern Asian music create a dynamic dining experience.

Marble & Co. Grill – A redefined European steakhouse experience., inspired by the marbling found in only the finest beef, serving exceptional cuts, personally sourced and sustainably farmed. The experience is augmented by an in-house dry ager and a cellar boasting a superb selection of fine wines.

Med Yacht Club – A relaxed celebration of the flavors, ambience, and dolce vita of the Mediterranean. Inspired by sailings across crystal clear waters, the Med Yacht Club is influenced by sophisticated, beachside Mediterranean restaurants, embracing the varied cuisines of the region and infusing tastes and textures of Italy, Spain, Greece, and France. Wines will showcase the rich vineyards of the Mediterranean with fresh juices and cocktails honoring regional ingredients.

Emporium Marketplace – Effortless all-day dining, bringing the global culinary talent and produce to the fore to offer diverse cuisines with a focus on quality produce, inspired by local destinations. Bathed in natural bright light, 18 separate cooking stations evolve throughout the day with cuisines representing every corner of the globe. Features include sushi, fresh seafood and a daily rotisserie offering grilled, roasted, and slow-cooked meats. Pasta is cooked to order, and freshly baked pizzas and bread are on offer as are homemade sandwiches. Charcuterie, fromagerie, boulangerie and patisserie stations enhance the experience A selection of wines, champagne and beverages are available to complement meals throughout the day.

Fil Rouge –A common red thread that unites international flavours with a French influence. A sophisticated and intimate restaurant, offering a global tasting tour of French-inspired international cuisine. An elegant dessert cart tempts with the freshest creations served tableside, and a superb wine selection showcases the best of both the Old and New World vineyards.

In-Suite Dining – Available 24 hours, guests can enjoy refined dining in the comfort of their suite or private terrace.

Chef’s Kitchen – The Chef’s Kitchen is an immersive experience held in an ocean-front private kitchen setting for 12 guests. Our team of culinary experts guides guests through a journey of discovering new ingredients, flavours, textures, and cultures, regardless of their cooking skills level. An exclusive experience fee applies.

Bar List:

Lobby Bar – A central gathering social bar and lounge, provides the ideal spot to enjoy refreshments throughout the day and night.

Malt Whiskey Bar – A refined tour of the global whiskey regions, including some of the rarest whiskies, complete with a walk-in humidor, cigar expert and dedicated cigar smoking terrace.

Journeys Lounge –, Enrichment and entertainment, evolving throughout the day and night – more details to follow when Explora Journeys full entertainment and enrichment progamme is revealed.

Explora Lounge – A luminous lounge offering spectacular 270-degree views of the ocean, a spectacular backdrop to informal drinking and dining. Guests can enjoy light meals, snacks, and traditional afternoon tea in the elegant interiors, bathed with the changing natural light and the soundtrack of soothing jazz.

Gelateria & Creperie at The Conservatory – Authentic French and Italian indulgencies, in a relaxed, weather-protected poolside environment within The Conservatory.

Crema Café – A bustling, all-day European style café. Coffee is chosen by selected connoisseurs who have travelled the world exploring fair-trade coffee origin, character, and strength. Discover the refined methods of brewing coffee from skilled baristas, taste high-quality loose-leaf teas with an on-hand tea expert, or enjoy refreshing cold-pressed juices. A jewellers showcase of pastries, cakes, desserts, including madeleines, canelés, and biscotti.

Astern Lounge – Astern Lounge is the social hub of the journey, with a collection of events and rituals suited to every taste. Effortlessly transitioning throughout the day, Astern Lounge hosts live music, DJ sessions and enrichment insights. Coming to life from sundown, the Astern Lounge perfects the aperitivo through a ritual of celebrating the golden hour, complemented by live entertainment.

Astern Pool & Bar – An all-day poolside lounge for a seaside escape offering chilled beach club vibes, with low background music by day and acoustic musicians and DJ`s as the sun sets, continuing throughout the evening.

Sky Bar on 14 – Set on the ships highest point, a panoramic outdoor lounge setting, ideal for soothing cocktails and infinite views.

Atoll Pool & Bar – An intimate pool at the aft of the ship on deck 10 with a chilled ambiance throughout the day.

Helios Pool & Bar – A panoramic `adults-only` pool for the ultimate `chill out` lounge experience.

The Conservatory Pool & Bar - A weather-protected all-day poolside lounge and by night a cinema experience under the stars.