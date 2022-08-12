Whitewater

Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Vaccination Requirements and Bookings Accelerate

NCL Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced earlier this week it was dropping vaccination requirements on cruises from the U.S., as well as pre-cruise related testing protocols for vaccinated guests. The result? Cruise bookings picked up.

"(The) announcement was an instant catalyst, resulting in one of our top three best booking days of the year," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, speaking on the company's second quarter earnings call.

The company will no longer have a mandatory vaccination requirement on any of its ships, which include the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent brands.

Del Rio said the company had relaxed testing protocols, regardless of sailing length.

"To put it simply, vaccinated individuals, including those embarking on NCLH ship from U.S. ports will no longer have any pre-cruise related protocols, and those who are unvaccinated or choose not to provide proof of vaccination will be required to test negative within 72 hours prior to embarkation. In addition, all guests 11 years old and younger will be exempt from vaccination and testing requirements of any kind," he said.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
CCYIA CCS15

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report