Paul Gauguin Announces $500 Per Guest Air Credit on Select Sailings

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises  is making an early 2023 spring cruises to Tahiti more tempting than ever with a $500 air credit per guest on seven-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages exploring French Polynesia.

According to a press release, this limited-time offer is available on select dates for bookings made by October 8, 2022 and is valid when airfare is purchased together with the sailing.

The $500 air credit per guest offer is available on the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands itinerary cruising roundtrip from Papeete on May 6 and 13; June 10, 17, and 24, 2023 (guests must mention AIR500 at time of booking).

