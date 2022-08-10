The Port of Saguenay Welcomes its 400,000th Guest

The Port of Saguenay registered its 400,000th visitor this week when the Caribbean Princess made the first call on the port for the high season, according to a statement by the port.

Julie Dufour, the mayor of Saguenay, greeted the lucky visitor, Claus Krueger, and took photos with him and his wife, Jutta. She then handed them a signed copy of the town's book, and the couple set out to explore the area.

The couple boarded the Caribbean Princess for their first-eve cruise, and Krueger happened to be the lucky guest by fluke, as he had to return to the ship before disembarking to pick up his coat.

“It is a source of pride to have people visit their city. 400,000 passengers it’s quite an achievement. And what is also very pleasant is that despite the COVID we are starting again exactly where we left off two years ago, so this is great news,” said Dufour as adapted by Radio Canada’s Roxanne Simard.