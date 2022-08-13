Regent Seven Cruises Unveils 2024-2025 Itinerary Collection

Regent Seven Cruises has revealed its new list of 160 itineraries for the 2024-2025 season, according to a press release.

The collection spans every continent, from Africa and Arabia, to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, New England, Alaska, and Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, according to the company.

“Our 2024-2025 Voyage Collection has been curated to provide guests the chance to experience new cultures and gain new perspectives, across thousands of nautical miles. The collection is filled with opportunity after opportunity to connect with the world around us. With multiple new ports of call, a plethora of overnight stays in port, and our enviable inclusion of unlimited shore excursions, our luxury cruises are the remedy for every traveler’s wanderlust,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Sailings for the 2024-2025 season range from seven nights to the 150-night 2025 Away in Wonder world cruise, and four Grand Voyages are included. Other highlights include two 14-night Alaska voyages, Western European sailings, Mediterranean and Caribbean expeditions, and a debut season in Canada and New England.

2024-2025 Voyage Collection samples:

The Seven Seas Grandeur will sail from Rome to Barcelona for her first Mediterranean season in July 2024. Overnights in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Venice, Italy, and Istanbul, Turkey are among the highlights. In August, she will sail from Barcelona to New York, calling on Newport, Rhode Island, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Montréal, Quebec, Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Saint John, New Brunswick, Boston, Massachusetts, and Bar Harbor, Maine.

From May to September, the Seven Seas Explorer will make 15 7-night voyages and 2 14-night voyages between Seward, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. The vessel will travel across the Pacific Ocean from Vancouver, British Columbia to Tokyo, Japan, beginning in September and continuing until the winter of 2024.