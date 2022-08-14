Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Cruise Line Extends Cruise Aboard the Splendor

Carnival Splendor

Carnival Cruise Line is giving back to its guests with the addition of an extra day aboard the Splendor, according to a press release.

The cruise was originally set to depart from Sydney on October 2 2022 and will now set sail on Saturday, October 1, bringing the itinerary to four days in total, according to the company.

“The extension of this cruise is a thank you to our most dedicated guests – those who jumped at the opportunity to welcome Carnival Splendor back with our first passenger cruise in over two years! We can’t wait to celebrate with them onboard and welcome the return of fun to Aussie waters," said Kara Glamore, president, Carnival Cruise Line Australia.

As part of their itinerary, guests on the Splendor will be able to visit the Tangalooma Island Resort in Moreton Island, Queensland. Existing passengers who have reserved a place on the cruise will receive an extra day on the house and will be contacted directly about the itinerary change. If the new departure date is no longer available, guests can receive a total future cruise credit to reschedule, or a full refund if they wish to cancel

