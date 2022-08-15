American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing

American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release.

On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will be able to explore the 1,772-mile route of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. The itinerary will also be available in reverse, departing Pittsburgh on August 14, 2023, according to the company.

American Queen has partnered with local student-athletes, including men's basketball guard William Jeffress, to welcome the boat and raise awareness about job openings in celebration of the sailing announcement and the arrival of the flagship American Queen in downtown Pittsburgh.

“Guests have made the 16-day Mighty Mississippi voyage between Minneapolis (Red Wing) and New Orleans one of our most popular itineraries, and we are pleased to reveal an even more immersive itinerary sailing to Pittsburgh that now incorporates the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer, American Queen Voyages.

“Pittsburgh has such a rich riverboat and sports history, so announcing the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers with the city’s talented student-athletes and American Queen in the shadow of Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) was a perfect fit,” added Ruiz.

The sailing from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh will pass through ten states. The journey begins in Red Wing, MN, and continues through La Crosse, WI, Dubuque, IA, Bettendorf, IA, Burlington, IA, Hannibal, MO, St. Louis, MO, Kimmswick, MO, Cape Girardeau, MO, Paducah, KY, Henderson, KY, Owensboro, KY, Brandenburg, KY, Louisville, KY, Madison, IN, Cincinnati, OH, Maysville, KY, Point Pleasant, WV, Marietta,

Premium and included shore excursion highlights of the itinerary include: “A Story of Cinema: The “Field of Dreams” Experience”, in Dubuque, IA, “The National Quilt Museum”, in Paducah, KY, as well as “Tracing the Trail of Tears”, in Cape Girardeau, MO.