Star Clippers Unveils New Brochure Featuring Sailings Through November 2024

Star Clippers has released their latest tall ship cruise brochure, which includes their entire catalog of sailings through November 2024, including previously unseen summer 2024 itineraries, according to a press release.

The brochure features itineraries from the entire fleet, with the Royal Clipper taking center stage. According to the company, sailings will be taking place throughout the entire year, with itineraries in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Central America, as well as Atlantic Ocean crossings.

To commemorate its new launch, the company is offering guests a 10 percent discount off the cruise fare, as well as a $100 onboard credit and complimentary pre-paid gratuities, if bookings are completed by October 31, 2022. The promotion is only available to residents of North, Central, and South America.

Guests can choose from itineraries in the Greek Isles, Italy, France, Croatia, Spain, and Portugal with all three tall ships sailing together in the Mediterranean. Highlights include a cruise aboard the Royal Clipper in time for the Monaco Grand Prix in May, and a round trip sailing from Cannes that will take guests to St. Tropez.

Star Clippers will call on ports in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama during the winter season beginning in November and continuing until 2024. Beginning in 2023, all three ships in the Star Clippers fleet will sail across the Atlantic, while the Royal Clipper will make its 16-night Eastbound crossing between Bridgetown, Barbados, and Lisbon in April 2023, with a 28-day option sailing Rome. Westbound sailings will include voyages from Malaga to St. Maarten, Cannes to Barbados, and the Canary Islands to St. Maarten.