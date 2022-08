Here Are All Of Carnival Cruise Line’s Homeports For 2023

Carnival Cruise Line is planning a big year in 2023. In addition to a newbuild, the Carnival Jubilee, the company is also receiving the Costa Venezia, the second of three former Costa ships being transferred to its fleet.

With the new vessels, Carnival is adjusting its deployments in key markets, including the Caribbean, Alaska and Australia.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports and their ships for 2023:

Miami, Florida

Ships:

- Carnival Celebration (Year-Round);

- Carnival Horizon (Year-Round);

- Carnival Conquest (Year-Round);

- Carnival Sunrise (Year-Round);

- Carnival Spirit (January to April);

- Carnival Magic (October to December).

Port Canaveral, Florida

Ships:

- Mardi Gras (Year-Round);

- Carnival Freedom (Year-Round);

- Carnival Liberty (Year-Round);

- Carnival Magic (January to May);

- Carnival Vista (November and December).

Galveston, Texas

Ships:

- Carnival Breeze (Year-Round);

- Carnival Dream (Year-Round);

- Carnival Vista (January to November);

- Carnival Jubilee (November and December).

Long Beach, California

Ships:

- Carnival Panorama (Year-Round);

- Carnival Radiance (Year-Round);

- Carnival Miracle (January to May/September to December).

New York City, New York

Ships:

- Costa Venezia (TBD/Spring 2023);

- Carnival Magic (June to September).

Seattle, Washington

Ships:

- Carnival Spirit (May to September);

- Carnival Luminosa (TBD/Summer Season).

San Francisco, California

Ships:

- Carnival Miracle (May to August).

Norfolk, Virginia

Ships:

- Carnival Magic (May, June and October).

New Orleans, Louisiana

Ships:

- Carnival Valor (Year-Round);

- Carnival Glory (Year-Round).

Baltimore, Maryland

Ships:

- Carnival Legend (Year-Round).

Mobile, Alabama

Ships:

- Carnival Spirit (October to December).

Jacksonville, Florida

Ships:

- Carnival Elation (Year-Round).

Tampa, Florida

Ships:

- Carnival Paradise (Year-Round);

- Carnival Pride (January to April/November and December).

Charleston, South Carolina

Ships:

- Carnival Sunshine (Year-Round).

Europe

Ships:

- Carnival Pride: Barcelona, Dover and Civitavecchia (May to October).

Australia

Ships:

- Carnival Splendor: Sydney (Year-Round);

- Carnival Luminosa: Brisbane (TBD/Winter Seasons).