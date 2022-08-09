MSC Seashore Completes First Year in Service

The MSC Seashore completes its first year in service today. Currently sailing in the Caribbean, the vessel entered service for MSC Cruises in Europe on August 9, 2021.

Third in a series of four Seaside-Class cruise ships, the ship was built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard.

After leaving its construction dock, the vessel spent its inaugural summer season in the Western Mediterranean.

Featuring seven-night cruises, the debut program featured regular itineraries to Spain, France, Italy and Malta visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valletta.

In November, the MSC Seashore crossed the Atlantic for the first time while sailing to Miami – its new homeport.

Once in the United States, the vessel kicked off a series of seven-night Caribbean cruises, sailing two different itineraries – which are still being offered in 2022.

The first, in the Western Caribbean, includes calls to Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Cozumel in Mexico.

The second, meanwhile, sails to the Eastern Caribbean and features visits to San Juan in Puerto Rico, Charlotte Amalie on the island of St. Thomas and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Both voyages also include a stop at Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Before kicking off service in North America, the vessel was also christened at the island during a ceremony that received the godmother Sofia Loren and other VIPs and stakeholders.

Following its season serving the U.S. market, the MSC Seashore is set to debut in Brazil in late 2022.

As part of MSC’s local program, the 4,560-guest ship will offer domestic cruising in the South American country until early 2023.

In April, the Seashore is set to return to Europe for a second summer program in the Western Mediterranean.

A second season in North America is also on the plans. In November 2023, the vessel is set to debut in Port Canaveral for a year-round program of cruises leaving from Central Florida.