Carnival Cruise Line Announces Carnival Celebration's Senior Officers

Carnival Cruise Line today named the senior leadership team of Carnival Celebration, set to arrive to Carnival’s hometown homeport, PortMiami, this November.

The ship will be led by Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras, Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise and Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri.

"We're proud to assemble this team of talented and knowledgeable maritime professionals to lead a dedicated crew on our next innovative Excel-class ship, Carnival Celebration. We can't wait to welcome guests to vacation with all this ship has to offer, and this team will ensure a great onboard experience for our guests," said Carnival President Christine Duffy.

Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras: When Carnival Celebration completes its first week in service from Miami, Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras will also mark his 26th anniversary with Carnival Cruise Line. Starting in 1996, Capt. Alcaras, who is originally from Italy, worked on Carnival’s first Celebration iteration, the M.S. Celebration, as a second officer. He was promoted to first officer while on board M.S. Celebration and was then promoted to Safety Officer two years later. He first became captain in Sept. 2006 on Carnival Miracle. He’s worked on several ships throughout the fleet and he has been part of the inaugural team for newbuilds, overseeing the delivery of Carnival Breeze and Carnival Celebration’s Excel-class sister Mardi Gras.

“I have a strong connection with Carnival Celebration, like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep,” said Alcaras. “There’s nothing like standing at the edge of the ocean, seeing its vastness on the horizon, and doing so will be all the more special for me from this ship as it holds a special piece of my own personal history with Carnival Cruise Line.”

Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise: For more than 22 years, Fabien Gervaise has worked on many ships across the Carnival fleet, including several recent newbuilds. Born in France, he moved with his family to Italy when he was a child and went on to start with Carnival in April 2000 as a third engineer on Carnival Paradise. He was promoted within his first two years to second engineer and in the early 2000s, he also served as an onboard environmental officer. He became chief engineer in December of 2013 on Carnival Breeze.

Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri: Now in his 18th year with Carnival, Camilleri joined the company in 2004 as hotel director after managing a variety of hotel and resort properties in his native Malta, as well as Europe and Asia. He has served as hotel director on several Carnival ships and has been part of the inaugural teams for Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Mardi Gras.

Photo: Fabien Gervaise, Vincenzo Alcaras and Pierre Camellieri