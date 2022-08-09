American Cruise Lines Adds American Symphony to its Riverboat Fleet

American Cruise Lines’ newest riverboat, American Symphony, completed sea trials late last week and is traveling to New Orleans to begin its maiden season on the Mississippi on time, according to a press release.

The American Symphony is the fifth riverboat in the company’s new series and the fifteenth small ship built by Chesapeake for American, according to the company.

The American Symphony will immediately join the company's growing Mississippi River fleet, with its first cruise departing from New Orleans on August 27th. The riverboat will be christened during its inaugural cruise on August 30th in Natchez, Mississippi.

“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. River Cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year. Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and chief executive officer, American Cruise Lines.

The American Symphony is the sister ship to the American Melody, the company's riverboat for 2021. The American Symphony has five decks and can accommodate up to 175 guests. It features private balcony staterooms, suites, and single rooms, as well as a dining hall, a gym, and a yoga center. The glass design of the new riverboat allows for unparalleled views throughout the ship.