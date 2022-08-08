Bob Simpson Joins Silversea as VP of Expedition Product Development

Silversea Cruises has revealed the appointment of Bob Simpson as Vice President of Expedition Product Development.

Reporting to Conrad Combrink, SVP of Expeditions, Destination, and Itinerary Management, Simpson will be responsible for creating and overseeing the implementation of the company's expedition product delivery strategy. He will collaborate closely with regulatory and destination stakeholders to continue developing and delivering innovative and unique expedition experiences.

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, Simpson has been involved with expedition cruising since 1998 and has expertise in developing and operating expeditions in the Polar Regions and other remote destinations. Simpson joins Silversea Cruises, having served as Vice President of Expedition Cruising at Abercrombie & Kent where he oversaw the company's expedition product development and operations for nearly 20 years.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Bob to our team at Silversea," said Combrink. "With a career that has spanned decades and a wealth of expertise, few in the industry can match Bob's knowledge of the fast-growing expedition cruise industry. It is an incredibly exciting time for Silversea: we recently took ownership of Silver Endeavour℠, one of the world's most luxurious expedition ships, and we are on a strong growth trajectory. Bob's innovative approach and enthusiasm for delivering unique experiences will enhance our unparalleled expedition offering to all new levels for our guests' enjoyment. His in-depth understanding of the remote regions and regulatory processes will also further strengthen our commitment to environmental stewardship and close collaborations with the communities we visit, ensuring we positively impact all of our destinations."

"I am delighted to join the team at Silversea Cruises during a time of growth for both the company and the expedition cruise industry," said Simpson. "I look forward to working with some of the best in the industry to offer our guests incredible experiences in some of the most far-flung corners of the earth."

Simpson formerly served as the Chair on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators, as well as being a former member of the Executive Committee of the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators. In these capacities, Simpson actively worked with a wide range of stakeholders and was deeply involved in tourism management, environmental protection, safety, and community engagement.