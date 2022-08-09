Jules Robinson to Present Fashions on the Splendor Aboard Carnival Splendor

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed its “Fashions on the Splendor” lineup for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup and Kennedy Oaks Day cruise aboard the Carnival Splendor, hosted by media personality and entrepreneur Jules Robinson, according to a press release.

The fashion-focused cruise, which will include Robinson's freshly launched fashion label MOIRA MUSE, will depart Sydney on October 30, 2022 and sail to Melbourne, before returning to Sydney on November 5, according to the company.

“The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the biggest events in Australian fashion and I’m extremely excited to be celebrating in a brand-new way, with Carnival Cruise Line! I’m looking forward to showcasing the latest that MOIRA MUSE and FIGUR has to offer, being a part of the styling workshop and, of course, judging the amazing fashion onboard being featured in the guest parade," said Robinson.

Influencers Joanne Bartley and Kate Cooper will lead an inclusive fashion parade onboard, highlighting the show's lineup. Men can also participate in high-end styling by renting a designer suit from Mr. Fierze.Award-winning milliner Serena Lindeman will once again sail to the Cup with Carnival, presenting her popular fascinator workshop for the third time and showcasing her most recent creations in the procession. She will assist guests in creating the ideal headpiece to crown their attire.

Through the onboard fashion parade, guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the event and win a variety of gifts from companies like FIGUR, Pink Hibiscus, My Style Box, and others.

“After a two-year pause, our return to ‘the race that stops a nation’ is fantastic news for both fashion and cruise fans alike. The next few months will be packed with fun-filled celebrations including the return of Carnival Splendor, our 10th Australian birthday, our Lexus Melbourne Cup and Kennedy Oaks Day cruise, and of course, the arrival of Carnival Luminosa in Brisbane. We can’t wait to come home and bring the fun back to our shores," commented Kara Glamore, vice president, Carnival Cruise Line.