GAC Group Names Jasem Zaiton Business Development Consultant

GAC Group has appointed Jasem Zaiton as its business development consultant focused on the cruise sector, according to a press release.

Zaiton has over 20 years of experience in the cruise shipping and tourism sectors, with his new role focusing on the company's strategy to expand across emerging cruise locations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Indian subcontinent, according to the company.

Apart from his ventures at GAC, Zaiton also runs his own consultancy firm, which provides solutions to clients in both the public and private sectors. Its mission is multifaceted, encompassing management and business consulting, travel and tourism services, and on-the-job training.

The new GAC business development consultant has also served on a number of governmental committees, offering consulting and logistical assistance. In his previous position, Zaiton joined Inchcape Shipping Services in April 2017 as global commercial manager, focusing on cruise business development and strategy.