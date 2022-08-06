Virgin’s Scarlet Lady Completes First Year in Service

Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, the Scarlet Lady. completes its first year in service today.

After being delivered in early 2020, the 2,770-guest vessel saw its debut season postponed by over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the entire cruise industry entering a global pause over the health emergency, the ship only received its first paying guests on August 6, 2021.

At the day, the Scarlet Lady departed Portsmouth, England, for a three-night ocean getaway.

Five additional UK sailings followed before the 140,000-ton vessel crossed the Atlantic for its inaugural season in the United States.

In September, the ship docked in New York City before arriving in Miami – it’s original homeport.

Over 18 months after the initial plans, the Scarlet Lady finally kicked off its inaugural voyage from PortMiami on October 6, 2021.

The vessel then started to offer a year-round program of four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, with visits to Costa Maya, Amber Cove, Bimini and more.

Designed to reflect the sleek luxury of a yacht, the Scarlet Lady offers, according to Virgin, the intimate and elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea.

An adults-only ship, it has over 20 dining venues, in addition to many entertainment options. One of the highlights is the vessel’s theater, known as The Red Room.

Considered a transformational multi-form showroom, the area can be used with four different configurations - a traditional Proscenium stage, an alley stage used in fashion shows, a dance flat-floor configuration and a reverse stage setup.

Another unique feature is The Manor, a two-story, 1970s-style nightclub inspired by Virgin’s heritage in the music business.

Following the Scarlet Lady, a second cruise ship - the Valiant Lady - entered service for Virgin Voyages in March 2022.

Two additional vessels – the Resilient Lady and the Brilliant Lady – are also set to debut for the brand in 2023.