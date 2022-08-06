Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Virgin’s Scarlet Lady Completes First Year in Service

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, the Scarlet Lady. completes its first year in service today.

After being delivered in early 2020, the 2,770-guest vessel saw its debut season postponed by over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the entire cruise industry entering a global pause over the health emergency, the ship only received its first paying guests on August 6, 2021.

At the day, the Scarlet Lady departed Portsmouth, England, for a three-night ocean getaway.

Five additional UK sailings followed before the 140,000-ton vessel crossed the Atlantic for its inaugural season in the United States.

In September, the ship docked in New York City before arriving in Miami – it’s original homeport.

Over 18 months after the initial plans, the Scarlet Lady finally kicked off its inaugural voyage from PortMiami on October 6, 2021.

The vessel then started to offer a year-round program of four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, with visits to Costa Maya, Amber Cove, Bimini and more.

Designed to reflect the sleek luxury of a yacht, the Scarlet Lady offers, according to Virgin, the intimate and elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea.

An adults-only ship, it has over 20 dining venues, in addition to many entertainment options. One of the highlights is the vessel’s theater, known as The Red Room.

Considered a transformational multi-form showroom, the area can be used with four different configurations - a traditional Proscenium stage, an alley stage used in fashion shows, a dance flat-floor configuration and a reverse stage setup.

Another unique feature is The Manor, a two-story, 1970s-style nightclub inspired by Virgin’s heritage in the music business.

Following the Scarlet Lady, a second cruise ship - the Valiant Lady - entered service for Virgin Voyages in March 2022.

Two additional vessels – the Resilient Lady and the Brilliant Lady – are also set to debut for the brand in 2023.

