Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine Begins its Canadian Arctic Season

Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine set sail for its inaugural voyage in the Canadian Arctic on August 1, as part of the Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin voyage, according to a press release.

The 17-day sailing, one of the company's five expeditions that explore the region and give guests a variety of options, follows in the footsteps of arctic explorer John Franklin and his mission to map out the Northwest Passage, according to the company.

Guests of the Ultramarine can encounter Inuit culture firsthand and visit the Inuit community of Pond Inlet, where they can interact with guides and locals to learn more about their way of life and culture. Aside from experiencing the local wildlife and learning about the region's history, they can also benefit from Quark's off-ship expeditions that include zodiac cruises, kayaking and hiking.

“Not only does it herald our return to the much-beloved Canadian Arctic, but this voyage also marks Ultramarine's inaugural voyage in the Canadian North—which includes the fabled Northwest Passage. Guests get to enjoy the amenities of this technologically-advanced ship while steeped in polar history and wilderness,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and customer service, Quark Expeditions.

The sailing continues with stops in Greenland before crossing the Davis Strait to the northern tip of Baffin Island, near the eastern entrance to the Northwest Passage.